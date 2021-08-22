Sunday, August 22, 2021
But not Brad Pitt? Jen Aniston is said to be freshly in love

By Arjun Sethi
So who is the man at Jennifer Aniston’s (52) side? The actress recently made headlines around a love comeback with her ex Brad Pitt (57). For a few months now, the two stars have been in more contact again. After the Friends actress last posted a suspicious picture on the net, her fans were finally sure: The former dream couple has found each other again. Or maybe not? Because Jennifer should now date a brand new man – from Brad not a trace…

Opposite the magazine Closer A source revealed that the actress is currently “floating on cloud nine and the grin on her face can no longer be removed.” The reason for this should be a new flirt. This apparently even helped her finally over Brad get over it. Because that latter Jennifer Angelina Jolie (45) left in 2005 for his then co-star, is said to have given her heartache again and again until recently.

Through her new flirt partner Jennifer understandably less to do with her ex now. But even more: She is even said to have distanced herself so blatantly that she herself Brads Calls ignored so as not to harm their new love affair. The blonde is said to have a crush on her new lover and even believe that it could last a very long time this time.




Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in September 2004
Brad Pitt in Los Angeles in February 2020
Jennifer Aniston in November 2019


