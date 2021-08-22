Billie Eilish teasers new single

Last Friday (May 28th) Billie Eilish announced the imminent release of a song from their upcoming album “Happier Than Ever”.









Her fans speculated in the comment columns on Billie Eilish’s Instagram account that it could be “Lost Cause”. The singer posted several pictures on Instagram with the signature: “nothing but a lost cause”.

Billie Eilish previously shared the tracklist of her upcoming album as well as the release date (July 30th). Since one of the songs is titled “Lost Cause”, the assessment of her fans could not be dismissed out of hand.

The artist has released “My Future” and “Therefore I Am” from the 16 tracks on her second album. With “Your Power” Eilish’s first single was released that year and the third release from her LP.

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”: Tracklist