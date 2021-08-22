Sunday, August 22, 2021
HomeNewsBillie Eilish teasers new single
News

Billie Eilish teasers new single

By Arjun Sethi
0
70





ASMR noises and their influence on music.

Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A, Kevin Mazur. All rights reserved.

Last Friday (May 28th) Billie Eilish announced the imminent release of a song from their upcoming album “Happier Than Ever”.




Her fans speculated in the comment columns on Billie Eilish’s Instagram account that it could be “Lost Cause”. The singer posted several pictures on Instagram with the signature: “nothing but a lost cause”.

Billie Eilish previously shared the tracklist of her upcoming album as well as the release date (July 30th). Since one of the songs is titled “Lost Cause”, the assessment of her fans could not be dismissed out of hand.

The artist has released “My Future” and “Therefore I Am” from the 16 tracks on her second album. With “Your Power” Eilish’s first single was released that year and the third release from her LP.

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”: Tracklist

  • Getting Older
  • I didn’t change my number
  • Billie Bossa Nova
  • My Future
  • Oxytocin
  • Goldwing
  • Lost cause
  • Halley’s Comet
  • Not my responsibility
  • OverHeated
  • Everybody dies
  • Your Power
  • NDA
  • Therefore I Am
  • Happier Than Ever
  • Male fantasy



Previous articleHere Cardi B shocks with hot French kisses in the cemetery
Next articleAriana Grande: She shows photos from everyday life with her husband
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv