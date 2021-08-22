Anne Hathaway: Advice to New Catwoman

In Matt Reeves’ upcoming ‘The Batman’ flick, in which Robert Pattinson takes the title role, Zoë Kravitz will slip into the role of Catwoman. Does Anne have any advice for Zoë? She should try to focus on her own portrayal. The Oscar winner told Collider: “If I had any advice, I literally wouldn’t listen to anyone because I think the only way to play this role is to give her version of it.”









Hathaway adds that the performance can also depend on directors, and explained that, for example, her portrayal as a witch in Robert Zemecki’s remake of the children’s book classic ‘Hexen hexen’ (original title: “The Witches”) will be different from Anjelica’s Huston in Nicolas Roeg’s 1990 adaptation. “We all had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films they were in, just as my witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Anjelica Hustons is specific to Nicolas Roegs, and that’s great ! ” Hathaway also finds that those who portrayed The Joker had different views of the villain depending on the filmmaker. “All the jokers were specific to each director, so I don’t think you can get too bogged down with a comparison,” continued Anne.

However, Anne is certain that Zoë is the “perfect choice” for the role of Catwoman.

BANG Showbiz