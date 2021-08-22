Sunday, August 22, 2021
Anna Kendrick: Privileged celebrities should be very quiet

By Arjun Sethi
Anna Kendrick, 31, thinks celebrities are not authorized to speak about certain topics.

The actress (‘Pitch Perfect’) likes to open her mouth – in interviews and on Twitter. But when it comes to sexism or the like, she prefers to give priority to the professionals. “Well, it’s weird because I think why would anyone want to hear my ‘expert opinion’ on these areas?” She mused in the UK’s Glamor magazine. “If you want to learn about intersectional feminism, read Roxanne Gay. Don’t ask me. I get asked about these things even though I try to learn about them myself. Nobody wants to hear a damn actor talk about it because we all do stuck in such privileged positions. “




But many stars see it differently: Jennifer Lawrence and Patricia Arquette like to talk about sexism, and generally about the unequal pay of women and men in Hollywood. But that doesn’t solve the real problems for Anna. “I would like to hear more about sexism that exists in other areas and how we should deal with it – but only we are always asked,” the actress complained further.

What does Anna take a clear position on? Tinder. “It’s an app designed by Satan to destroy us all. I don’t think I could use that,” laughed Anna Kenndrick.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
