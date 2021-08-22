Sunday, August 22, 2021
Anna Kendrick on Kinship

By Arjun Sethi
Anna Kendrick “doesn’t believe in soulmates”.
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress does not believe that there is only “one” person in the world who you are meant to be and have a love affair with.

However, she sees things differently in friendly relationships. Because their “best and longest” relationships are friendships. In an interview for the June issue of ’emmy’ magazine, the 34-year-old said: “I definitely don’t believe in soulmates in the traditional sense. This word is, so to speak, a synonym for ‘the one’. There are many ‘the one’. , and if we’re lucky, we spend a long time with someone. I wonder if there are friendly soulmates. I mean, I would say that there is evidence that a soulmate is more likely to be non-romantic . The best and longest relationships in my life are certainly friendships. ”

The actress plays the role of Darby Carter on the new HBO series ‘Love Life’, which is about the idea of ​​having a small number of “meaningful relationships” in life. “‘Love Life’ is about a woman, my character, Darby Carter, who we have chased for maybe 10 years. There is this notion that we have a certain number of ‘meaningful relationships’ in our lives that have an impact on us, and it’s really about exploring how we change, “says Anna.




