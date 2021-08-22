Anna Kendrick: I didn’t expect success

Anna Kendrick (31) could hardly believe it.

The actress (‘Twilight’) never thought of such a great success with the musical film ‘Pitch Perfect’ when she first read the script for it. Everything was completely unexpected. In 2012, the film grossed over $ 115 million (€ 107 million) worldwide and was the most grossing musical comedy after ‘School of Rock’.

“When I read the script, I was so happy to be part of something I hadn’t seen before,” admitted the actress on Sunday Today. “I just hoped some nerds would like it.”









Anna, who stars in the film as Beca Mitchell, the leader of the Bards Bellas, also missed the success of ‘Cups’, one of her comedy songs. It even made it into the top ten on the US Billboard Hot 100. “It’s so strange,” she said. “I was just like, ‘How can this all happen?’ The other people on the charts are Miley Cyrus and Macklemore, who are out there promoting, they sure think, ‘What’s this shit * doing?’ That was a real testimony to the nerdness that exists in this world. “

That’s why a second part of ‘Pitch Perfect’ followed and a third prank is planned for December 2017. Anna Kendrick should slowly get used to her success.