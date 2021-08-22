Amber Heard is suing Johnny Depp – that’s behind it

It seems like the argument between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will never end. Now Heard has sued her ex-husband.

Her appearances in a London court in July and August caused a stir in the British capital and head-shaking in the rest of the world. Everyone could watch as two Hollywood stars destroyed each other and themselves in the process. And the drama has no end yet.

Amber Heard is suing Johnny Depp



Because now Amber Heard has sued her ex-husband for $ 100 million. The accusation: He used internet trolls and fake social media accounts to drag them through the mud online and ruin their lives. Her lawsuit is a direct response to Depp’s $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. She calls them “silly” in official documents. Heard says she was “fighting back” after all, her ex-husband’s libel suit is just a continuation of his abuse of her.









It is a “smear campaign”, says the “Aquaman” actress. Depp has “controlled dozens, if not hundreds, of social media accounts designed to target them,” claims Heard. “This stream of false and defamatory allegations against Ms. Heard is an attempt to ruin her life and career simply because she was a victim of domestic violence and abuse by Mr. Depp and had the boldness and courage to finally come forward to help to put an end to this, “she says in her application.

Trial in England



The ex-couple’s recent appearances in London were not related to Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard or their response, but rather to a lawsuit brought by Depp against the British newspaper “The Sun”. This had called him a “woman beater”, against which he had taken legal action.

The verdict in the trial against the “Sun” is still pending. But one thing is already certain: It will not have been the last chapter in the mud battle between the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and his ex-wife.

Source used: “Page Six”

ls