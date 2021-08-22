Amanda Seyfried is the new global ambassador for Lancôme

We love Amanda Seyfried as Karen in “Mean Girls”, as Sophie in “Mamma Mia!” – and her new role at Lancôme is equally compelling.

“It is incredibly exciting to be welcomed into this incredible family of Ambassadors. All of these women are so different and so connected in their mission to represent Lancôme while embodying their skills and values, and happiness to women around the world and give self-fulfillment, “she enthuses about her new task.

Indeed, the actress is in good company with Lancôme. Zendaya is the face of the campaign for the new fragrance “Idôle”. Kate Winslet is also a long-time brand ambassador for Lancôme and decided together with the brand not to retouch their campaign photos. The list goes on with big names like Julia Roberts, Lily Collins or Penélope Cruz.

Nico Bustos

Amanda Seyfried is now joining the ranks of power women. Françoise Lehmann, International President of Lancôme, proclaims quite enthusiastically: “We are over the moon to welcome Amanda into our family. She is a real Lancôme woman and, with her great talent as an actress and singer, brings her natural beauty and incomparable joie de vivre into our world. It perfectly embodies our values, and we look forward to an exciting time together. “









You might also be interested in: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s 15-minute fresh-faced make-up routine

Amanda Seyfried shows commitment

The passion besides acting – Seyfried is committed to animals with the Best Friends Animal Society and will also dedicate himself to the brand’s own charity project “Write Her Future” as part of the collaboration with Lancôme.

In addition to her social commitment, Seyfried also shows a particular openness when it comes to topics such as career pressure, fear and motherhood – also in the Vogue interview about her first Vogue cover in 2015. She talks about fears and how she transforms them into ambition. With these words, the young mother inspires women all over the world.

More topics on Vogue.de

Jennifer Lopez shows her natural curls – and is (almost) without make-up

Victoria Beckham Beauty is launching a care product with a German university professor

Poppy Delevingne – with this routine she combats blemished skin