All-black outfit: Megan Fox flashes in a sexy business look!

Megan Fox (34) was once world famous through the movie Transformers. Even today, she is still regularly in front of the camera: whether as a model or actress, the American always knows how to convince her fans. She has been one of the hottest stars for years. In 2008 she was even named Sexiest Woman Alive. Now the 34-year-old shows again how fashion works – and presents herself in a sexy business look!

Last week was Megan Photographed by a paparazzi in Los Angeles. In the photos, the actress is dressed completely in black. She wears leather pants and a sexy corset blazer with shoulder pads. The beauty rounds off her chic all-black look with pumps and a handbag made of shiny patent leather – and once again proves her sense of fashion.

The model also seems to be going well privately at the moment. Last year, the American made her relationship with the musician Machine Gun Kelly (30) public. Since then, the two lovebirds have regularly made headlines: The musician even revealed on Valentine’s Day that he Megans Always carry blood with you! He posted a photo of a necklace that actually contains a red drop.









advertisement

Megan Fox, film star

advertisement

Actress Megan Fox

advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

44 Well, it doesn’t meet my taste now.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz