A Quiet Place 2 in the stream: This is how you can see the horror thriller at home today

SERIES July 16, 2021 at 1:11 pm “A Quiet Place 2” started in German cinemas at the end of June. Only a few weeks later you can already see the horror thriller in the stream. Netzwelt reveals how this works.

A Quiet Place 2 (Source: Paramount Pictures Germany)

“A Quiet Place 2” continues the story of its successful predecessor.

Once again, Emily Blunt has to be particularly quiet with her film family, because every sound can be fatal.

Netzwelt reveals how you can see the horror thriller stream on iTunes today.

“A Quiet Place” was a surprise success in 2018. A continuation of the story was therefore inevitable, although director John Krasinski initially viewed his film as a completed story.

Fortunately, “A Quiet Place 2” has not turned out to be a hastily turned failure, even if the sequel is sometimes very similar to its predecessor. Emily Blunt can be seen again in the lead role, this time she receives support from Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”).









“A Quiet Place 2” started in German cinemas at the end of June 2021, when they were finally allowed to open their doors again. You can now stream the film at home if you don’t want to rely on the cinema audience to be quiet enough.

“A Quiet Place 2” streaming on iTunes



For $ 19.99 you can currently buy “A Quiet Place 2” in the US iTunes store. No VPN service is required for this, but you need a US account with a US payment method. You can then link your account to the Apple TV app on your Apple devices or smart TVs and see “A Quiet Place 2” in 4K quality on the TV.

If you want to save money, you should be patient until July 27th, when “A Quiet Place 2” can also be borrowed for US $ 5.99.

You can also find films like “Minari”, “Saw: Spiral” or “Der Rausch” on iTunes, which will only be released in Germany in the coming weeks and months. Creating a US account on iTunes is a bit of a hassle at first, but in the long run it pays off for film fans to be able to stream many titles there very early and in good quality.

Due to various postponements in the cinema release, it is currently possible to stream many new films from different providers. Netflix is ​​already showing “Stowaway” and “Gunpowder Milkshake” in the US, while HBO Max is showing “No Sudden Move” and “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy”.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection