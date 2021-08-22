Sunday, August 22, 2021
HomeNewsA Quiet Place 2 in the stream: This is how you can...
News

A Quiet Place 2 in the stream: This is how you can see the horror thriller at home today

By Arjun Sethi
0
51




SERIES

“A Quiet Place 2” started in German cinemas at the end of June. Only a few weeks later you can already see the horror thriller in the stream. Netzwelt reveals how this works.

A Quiet Place 2

A Quiet Place 2 (Source: Paramount Pictures Germany)

  • “A Quiet Place 2” continues the story of its successful predecessor.
  • Once again, Emily Blunt has to be particularly quiet with her film family, because every sound can be fatal.
  • Netzwelt reveals how you can see the horror thriller stream on iTunes today.

“A Quiet Place” was a surprise success in 2018. A continuation of the story was therefore inevitable, although director John Krasinski initially viewed his film as a completed story.

Fortunately, “A Quiet Place 2” has not turned out to be a hastily turned failure, even if the sequel is sometimes very similar to its predecessor. Emily Blunt can be seen again in the lead role, this time she receives support from Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”).




“A Quiet Place 2” started in German cinemas at the end of June 2021, when they were finally allowed to open their doors again. You can now stream the film at home if you don’t want to rely on the cinema audience to be quiet enough.

“A Quiet Place 2” streaming on iTunes

For $ 19.99 you can currently buy “A Quiet Place 2” in the US iTunes store. No VPN service is required for this, but you need a US account with a US payment method. You can then link your account to the Apple TV app on your Apple devices or smart TVs and see “A Quiet Place 2” in 4K quality on the TV.

If you want to save money, you should be patient until July 27th, when “A Quiet Place 2” can also be borrowed for US $ 5.99.

You can also find films like “Minari”, “Saw: Spiral” or “Der Rausch” on iTunes, which will only be released in Germany in the coming weeks and months. Creating a US account on iTunes is a bit of a hassle at first, but in the long run it pays off for film fans to be able to stream many titles there very early and in good quality.

Due to various postponements in the cinema release, it is currently possible to stream many new films from different providers. Netflix is ​​already showing “Stowaway” and “Gunpowder Milkshake” in the US, while HBO Max is showing “No Sudden Move” and “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy”.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection


Previous articleAnne Hathaway: She’s not allowed to sing at home
Next articleYou can buy this hotel with Bitcoin (BTC)
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv