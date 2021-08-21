That’s why Anne Hathaway turned down the lead role

Anne Hathaway (38) has appeared in many well-known and award-winning films. One of them is “Alice in Wonderland”. There she embodied the “White Queen”. But originally she was offered a completely different role: Anne was supposed to play “Alice”.

Anne Hathaway: That’s why she turned down the “Alice” role

Anne Hathaway turned down the role of “Alice” in the classic adaptation “Alice in Wonderland”, as she explained in an older interview with “GQ”. Although the actress was asked for the lead role, she did not want a new film part as “Girl in fairy tale dress” to play.

Anne was referring to her famous role as “Mia Thermopolis” in “Suddenly Princess”. Incidentally, there “Mia” experienced one of the best makeovers that have ever taken place in films.

Anne Hathaway (© Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway as “White Queen” instead of “Alice”

Anne Hathaway, however, was interested in another “Alice in Wonderland” role. The actress wanted to play the role of the “White Kings”, which she ultimately portrayed in the film.

However, it was not a priori clear that Hathaway would star in the adapted cartoon. Because when Tim Burton (62) was announced as the director of “Alice in Wonderland”, he already had the cast he wanted for the film, Anne Hathaway told in an interview with “GQ”.

Anne also said that one of the actors had to drop out of the film due to a scheduling conflict. She was then proposed as a possible occupation. “I spoke to Tim on the phone and he really enjoyed my audition“Revealed the actress.









Anne Hathaway, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp at the “Alice in Wonderland” premiere (© Getty Images)

So it came about that Anne Hathaway was finally able to get hold of the role of the “White Queen”. The Australian newcomer Mia Wasikowska (31) was then allowed to take on “Alice”. But Anne doesn’t regret her decision.