Slipknot 2022 in Graz: Open Air – oeticket – blog | live

The date originally planned for July 28, 2021 will now take place on July 27, 2022 at Messe Graz Open Air. All information here!

In Graz there is a venue change from indoor to outdoor: The Slipknot concert will now take place on July 27th, 2022 at Messe Graz Open Air.

All admission tickets already purchased in advance remain valid. Seats purchased so far will be exchanged for tickets of the same value on site on the day of the event.

From the moment Slipknot appeared in 1999 with their first album of the same name, it was clear that this was a band that the world had never seen before, but that it desperately needed. Since then, Slipknot have proven time and again that, even after twenty years, they continue to define the self-image of heavy metal and rock and beyond through their unbroken commitment and ability as well as their permanent development.









Last but not least, the creative strength and vision of the band brought them with their current album “We Are Not Your Kind” a number 1 place in the Billboard Top 200 Charts in August of this year. On an international level, the album debuted at number 1 in England, Australia, Canada, Russia, Mexico, Portugal, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, Spain and at number 3 in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands New Zealand. If you want to experience Slipknot live, you will have the opportunity in summer 2022.