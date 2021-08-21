Saturday, August 21, 2021
Selena’s BFF Francia Raisa (32) had eggs frozen!

By Arjun Sethi
To be a mom, yes, but only on her terms! Francia Raisa (32) spoke openly in an interview about what the future holds for her. The topic of family planning also came up. The current single lady wants children, but has not yet found the right partner to bring children into the world. Because the actress does not want to be put under pressure, she even had her egg cells frozen.

And about that decision is Francia very happy – even if the process was not easy. “You’re basically pregnant. I think the hardest part was that [mein Bauch] got bigger but there wasn’t a baby in it. It was exhausting “, the “Grown-ish” actress describes the two-week preparation for her egg retrieval on the US TV show The Talk. The hormonal treatment also made her highly emotional. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old can only recommend it to every woman, especially if you work and want to take your time.

Now that her eggs are frozen, she is happy not to have to “rush” anything anymore. “I don’t want to be content with just someone. […] And now I’m no longer in a hurry to enter into a relationship because my ‘biological clock is ticking’ “, emphasizes the bosom friend of Selena Gomez (28).

Francia Raisa at the Naacp Image Awards in February 2020
Francia Raisa at the Naacp Image Awards dinner in February 2020
Francia Raisa at the iHeartRadio Awards in June 2019


