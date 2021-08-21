Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNewsNobody collects more than Daniel Craig
News

Nobody collects more than Daniel Craig

By Arjun Sethi
0
64




RTL.de>feeds>

August 19, 2021 – 10:18 am clock

“James Bond” at the front

No movie star deserves more than Daniel Craig, 53. The actor tops a $ 100 million variety list. It lists the 17 supposedly highest salaries of film stars for new projects. Dwayne Johnson (49), Will Smith (52) and Denzel Washington (66) are also represented, among others. Jennifer Lawrence (31) and Julia Roberts (53) are therefore the highest paid actresses.

Films that are published on the streaming services are apparently making a major contribution to the rising salaries. According to the report, the companies pay the actors higher total fees and thus compensate for the lost income of the stars, which they would receive by participating in the financial success at the box office.

100 million for “Knives Out” films




In March, Variety reported that Daniel Craig was shooting for Netflix. The streaming service has announced a second and third film in the “Knives Out” series. Part one ran successfully in the cinema with Craig in the lead role. Netflix is ​​said to be spending a total of $ 450 million on the two sequels. And the new “Variety” list shows that $ 100 million of this is said to go to Craig alone.

According to “Variety”, Dwayne Johnson will receive $ 50 million for the Amazon action film “Red One”. Will Smith’s salary for the planned biopic “King Richard” was reportedly increased to $ 40 million after Warner Bros. decided to release the film in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. Denzel Washington is also said to earn 40 million US dollars for the thriller “The Little Things”.

The “Variety” list also includes Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) with 30 million US dollars, Mark Wahlberg (“Spenser Confidential”), also with 30 million, and Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up.” “) with 25 million and Julia Roberts (” Leave The World Behind “), who should also receive 25 million dollars. This is followed by Sandra Bullock (“The Lost City Of D”) with $ 20 million and Ryan Gosling (“The Gray Man”) with $ 20 million. Chris Hemsworth is said to receive $ 20 million for “Thor: Love And Thunder,” just like Brad Pitt for “Bullet Train,” Michael B. Jordan (“Without Remorse”), according to “Variety”, to $ 15 million.

spot on news


Previous articleCardano reaches new all-time high – and pushes Binance Coin from the throne
Next articleMila Kunis: Ashton is supposed to marry Kristen Bell after her death
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv