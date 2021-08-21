Lunch date: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together

Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (44) are still a real dream team! In February, Los Angeles-born Beauty filed for divorce from her husband after seven years of marriage. But despite their separation, the rapper and the influencer still seem to get along well. So betrayed Kim only recently that Kanye made her the woman she is today by encouraging her to be true to herself. Now the former couple has been photographed together by some paparazzi.

In pictures the TMZ are available, the entrepreneur climbs out of a car in Malibu with the father of her four children. Apparently were Kim and the “Hands On” interpreter agreed to have lunch together. During the meeting, the mood between the two celebrities also seemed to be very lively, while they apparently enjoyed the time together without their children.

A few weeks ago, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star was seen supporting his ex-girlfriend in his career. For example, the 40-year-old and her children took part in the two release parties on the occasion of the singer’s tenth studio album “Dona”. Due to the global health crisis, the 44-year-old had to postpone his new music several times, which resulted in several events.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, 2016

Instagram / kimkardashian Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with their children Chicago, Saint and North

