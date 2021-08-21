Eva Green is against a female James Bond

Eva Green and Daniel Craig in Casino Royale (2006) © Eon / Danjaq / Sony / Kobal / REX / Shutterstock

Source: Vanity Fair

In a little over a year, on April 9, 2020, Daniel Craig will finally return to our theaters as Agent 007 after a four and a half year hiatus. About Craig’s fifth use as a James Bond Aside from unconfirmed rumors, next to nothing is known, although filming is scheduled to start next month. It is fairly certain, however, that it will be Craig’s last appearance in the role.

This of course means that it is never too early to think about a successor. Names like Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden and Idris Elba keep appearing on lists of betting shops, even if there is currently no solid evidence of the next bond and the search has probably not even started.

That James Bond could change skin color with his next (or later) incarnation is quite possible. What won’t happen, however, is the casting of a woman in the role. Eon producer Barbara Broccoli has already made this clear after speculation about a gender change of the MI6 agent. Since she has the final say in all Bond decisions, it will stay that way.

Even if strong and interesting female roles are becoming more and more common these days (luckily!), The idea of ​​a female James Bond has not found many supporters. Even Eva Green, in the Casino Royale when Vesper Lynd played one of the best Bond girls in franchise history, is strictly against a woman as Bond:









I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should stay a man. It doesn’t make sense for him to become a woman. Women can play different characters, star in action films, and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man, not Jane Bond. The character has a story and it should be continued. It should be played by a man.

Also her Bondgirl predecessor Rosamund Pike, who alongside Pierce Brosnan in die Another Day was seen, is of the same opinion and justifies this with the fact that you should simply create new, interesting female roles instead. Daniel Craig’s wife Rachel Weisz has also spoken out against a female Bond.

Meanwhile, Eva Green praises the further development of the Bondgirls, but also Daniel Craig’s version of the super agent: (from English)

I love the fact that bond girls have moved on. I originally had reservations about playing a Bond girl. I didn’t want to be a bimbo. Women are perceived differently these days. You are intelligent, bold and fascinating. I loved playing Vespers. She is the only one to win Bond’s heart, and she has had a huge impact on his life. Daniel Craig made James Bond human. We see him flawed and vulnerable. He’s the best James Bond we’ve seen.

There is really nothing to add to that and also the reason why Craig is the best Bond next to Connery for me. However, many long-established fans find this vulnerability and humanity of Craigs Bond unsuitable for the character and long for the old days and a hardened Bond.