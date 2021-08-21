Saturday, August 21, 2021
Emily Blunt in the BBC western series

By Arjun Sethi
The English: Emily Blunt in the BBC's western series

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins’ Returns (c) Disney

Emily Blunt, known from Mary Poppins’ Return and A Quiet Place, stars in the western series The English. Behind the BBC format is Peabody Prize winner Hugo Blick, who most recently created Black Earth Rising.

Will Emily Blunt soon change her magic umbrella?Mary Poppins Returns“Against a gaitlinggun? According to Variety the actress takes on the leading role in the new BBC series “The English“Which is supposed to be a western. Information on the exact content of the format is still extremely rare, especially since the British broadcaster did not even want to confirm Blunt’s participation.

It is known who is behind “The English“Should stand, namely Hugo Blick. The Peabody Prize Winner and Golden Globe Winner is known from works like “The Honorable Woman“With Maggie Gyllenhaal or Black Earth Rising with Michaela Coel and John Goodman. Politically and historically explosive topics are his hobbyhorse. The first story was about an arms dealer in the Middle East, the latter was about the genocide in Rwanda.




Blunt enters with “The English“Genre new territory, because she has never been seen in a western before. In addition to the Disney musical about the singing nanny Mary Poppins, she was recently seen in films such as “A quiet place“,”Sicario“,”Girl on the train” and “Edge of Tomorrow“. Her appearances in “The devil Wears Prada” and “Into the Woods“, Another musical film from the Maushaus.

In the USA, Amazon Prime Video secured the rights for “The English“. It is still questionable whether the streaming service will also broadcast the series in this country. Can you imagine Emily Blunt as a western heroine? By the way, her husband John Krasinski is also under contract with Amazon. He plays the lead role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
