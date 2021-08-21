Did she hit her housekeeper?

Berlin / Thousand Oaks – The allegations will not do well in the ongoing guardianship dispute of Britney Spears, who wants to break away from her father after 13 years. Because now the 39-year-old singer is being investigated. The reason: A housekeeper accuses Spears of beating her. The authorities in Ventura County in the southern part of the US state California have confirmed that an investigation is underway. Spears has a house in Thousand Oaks, about 60 kilometers west of downtown Los Angeles.

No one was injured in the incident, which is said to have occurred in the singer’s house on Monday, said the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The reports of the officials who were active in the matter would now be handed over to the prosecutor for examination, it said.

According to TMZ, the housekeeper had testified to the police that she had been to the vet that morning with Britney’s lap dog. When she came back, her boss verbally attacked her because of the health of the white Maltese dog. The dispute has degenerated and become palpable. Spears is said to have knocked the cell phone out of her employees’ hands.









The attorney Mathew Rosengart, who represents Spears in the guardianship dispute, spoke in connection with the investigation of “exaggerated, sensational tabloid fodder and a fabricated ‘He said, she said'”.

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008. She has been fighting it for a long time, supported by celebrity friends and fans. Now an end to this regulation is in sight for the singer, after Jamie Spears announced a week ago that he would resign as guardian – but not immediately, but “only when the time is right”.

Fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement are likely to worry about the current developments. The fact that the pop singer has recently been spreading almost nude pictures on her Instagram account is also viewed by many as not beneficial. “Something is definitely wrong here. I just hope they don’t show these images as evidence that there should be guardianship, ”wrote one user.