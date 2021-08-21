Billie Eilish surprises on TikTok: “Who wants to please me?”

Billie Eilish posted an ambiguous video on TikTok asking who would like to please her.

Singer Billie Eilish heats up her fans on TikTok. The 19-year-old recently posted outtakes for her latest music video, “Lost Cause”. In it Eilish dances in satin pajamas and writes in the video that her chest slipped out of her shirt several times while shooting and she forgot the dance choreography.

Now the musician has released a new TikTok video that is clearly ambiguous.

“Who wants to pacify me?” In her video, the 19-year-old seems to be relaxing on the couch and eating tortilla chips. After several close-ups of her face, she suddenly asks the question: “Who wants to eat me out?” In German that means something like: “Who would like to satisfy me orally?” Her fans were quite surprised by this statement.





“I wasn’t expecting that, Billie,” @bigballerkali wrote. “It’s a very interesting way of promoting your album,” commented @wetsquig.

