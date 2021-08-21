Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Paul Feig’s thriller A Simple Favor

Actually known for his comedies, Paul Feig ventures into new territory: How Deadline reports, the director of Brautalarm and Ghostbusters will adapt the novel A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell. He has already written the script for the thriller and has now found the two leading actresses. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are in negotiations for the central characters in the murder mystery, which is about a young mother and blogger and her best friend who suddenly disappears. The project is based at Lionsgate and is produced by Jessie Henderson, who also produced the Paul Feig films Taffe Girls, Spy: Susan Cooper Undercover and Ghostbusters. The shooting of A Simple Favor should start as early as August.









The novel by Darcey Bell, which is already laid out for two parts, stands in the tradition of books such as Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, which were also both brought to the big screen.

Anna Kendrick was most recently seen alongside Ben Affleck in The Accountant and will be back in German cinemas on August 17, 2017 with Table 19. Pitch Perfect 3 will follow at the end of the year. Blake Lively will be back in the US in September with All I See Is You. The film does not have a German release date yet. She is also in pre-production for the drama The Husband’s Secret.

What do you think of A Simple Favor?