Saturday, August 21, 2021
Amanda Seyfried: Professional couch potato

By Arjun Sethi
“I’ve been isolating myself for a very long time. I’m a couch potato. To be honest, I probably crocheted more before the quarantine,” she jokes in an interview with Romper.com. “I’m a master at staying at home. I just never thought I’d have to do it one day.”

The actress is grateful that she can spend the lockdown with her lover Thomas Sadoski and her two-year-old daughter and enjoys the free family time. “I only have one child and I consider myself very lucky because most of my friends have two. It is very difficult for them and their husbands to work. My husband does not work and neither do I,” she says.




Amanda is still busy enough. After all, she has to take care of her farm. “I have to feed the animals in the morning. They don’t care about anything, they just want to be fed and that’s a ray of hope. I have a lot of things that distract me,” reports the blonde beauty.

But the time of crisis is not leaving the 34-year-old unaffected. She is very worried about her father, who works as a pharmacist in a hospital. “He’s alone. I’m so sorry for him. He’s really alone,” she says.

BANG Showbiz


