Rare couple photo for the second anniversary

Snog offensive by Shawn Mendes (22) and Camila Cabello (24)! The “In My Blood” hitmaker and the former “Fifth Harmony” musician have been in a relationship since 2019 and the lovers have now marked the milestone on Instagram. The 22-year-old shared a snapshot of himself and his loved one giving each other a romantic kiss on a Caribbean beach.

“Happy second anniversary my baby,” Shawn commented on his post. His 24-year-old girlfriend also wrote an Instagram post to her darling, whom she affectionately calls by his nickname Kuko. She wrote about a number of vacation photos on her profile: “Happy anniversary, Kuko. To more joy, more friendship and more love.”

Like all couples, the two went through their ups and downs and the Canadian singer recently admitted that an argument with the “Havana” interpreter forced him to face his own “bad heart”. Shawn once got into an argument with Camila where he even yelled at her. He later described the feeling as “the worst” because he was “so afraid of being angry”. He said, “I raised my voice to her and she said, ‘I don’t like you yelling at me. Why did you raise your voice?’ And I’ve gotten so defensive. I’m so scared of being bad. I’m so scared of being bad. “