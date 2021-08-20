On the up: Bitcoin climbs to its highest level in three months | news

advertising Trade currencies with up to leverage 30 now Trade forex with high leverage and small spreads. With only 100.00 ?? you can benefit from the effect of 3,000 euros in capital! Note on Plus500: 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. Plus500UK Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 509909). Plus500CY Ltd is authorized and regulated by CySEC (# 250/14).







On the trading platform Bitstamp, the most important crypto currency Bitcoin was traded at 48,479 US dollars in the afternoon. In early trading, it had cost only $ 46,344 at one point.

Would you like to invest in cryptocurrencies? Our guides explain how to do it within 15 minutes:



»Buy Bitcoin, Buy Ripple, Buy IOTA, Buy Litecoin, Buy Ethereum, Buy Monero.

Other cryptocurrencies also grew.

The US trading platform Coinbase wants to increase its own stocks of cryptocurrencies. “For investors, this is grist and obviously entirely to their own taste,” commented crypto expert Timo Emden from Emden Research. The decision could have a signal effect. “The $ 50,000 mark could fall as early as the weekend,” said Emden.

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)

Image Sources: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com