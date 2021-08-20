On the up: Bitcoin climbs to its highest level in three months | news

Friday, August 20, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
On the trading platform Bitstamp, the most important crypto currency Bitcoin was traded at 48,479 US dollars in the afternoon. In early trading, it had cost only $ 46,344 at one point.

Other cryptocurrencies also grew.

The US trading platform Coinbase wants to increase its own stocks of cryptocurrencies. “For investors, this is grist and obviously entirely to their own taste,” commented crypto expert Timo Emden from Emden Research. The decision could have a signal effect. “The $ 50,000 mark could fall as early as the weekend,” said Emden.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
