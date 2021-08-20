Nvidia’s Ethereum mining GPUs disappoint in Q2

According to Nvidia’s Q2 earnings report, the Ethereum mining GPUs did not live up to expectations. And that’s despite the company’s record total revenue growth of 68%.

Nvidia has published the financial report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022. According to the report, the tech giant saw sales jump 68% compared to last year.

Despite this enormous improvement, Nvidia’s product line “Cryptocurrency Mining Processors” (CMP) fell short of expectations.

Nvidia introduced the series of GPUs for Ethereum miners at the beginning of the year. Although the cards lack most of the functions of gaming GPUs, they offer high hashrate performance.

These CMP cards had sales of $ 266 million for the second fiscal quarter ended August 1. However, the company had expected profits of at least $ 400 million – a number that is $ 134 million above results.

However, other areas of the company exceeded expectations as the company broke several records. For example, the data center’s revenue was $ 2.37 billion – up 35% last year.

Graphics cards not destined for Ethereum and crypto mining saw sales of $ 3.06 billion, a whopping 85% increase over last year.

Nvidia reported total sales of around $ 6.5 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 – a figure 68% higher than last year.

Global GPU Scarcity and Ethereum Mining

As a result of the corona pandemic, there was a global silicon shortage that has affected a large number of industries – including computer parts.

A shortage of supply combined with unprecedented demand has resulted in these goods being sold at prices much higher than usual. And the Ethereum miners only made the situation worse.

As a countermeasure to miners who hoard the graphics processors intended for gamers, Nvidia has released the aforementioned CMP series.









In addition, the company has released a new version of its regular GPUs with a mining hashrate reduced to 50% so that the Ethereum miners buy the CMP cards instead. However, a few days ago mining software published a workaround that increases the hashrate to up to 70%.

In spite of these measures, the cards will be sold very well, as the rewards for mining ETH are good enough to be profitable even with a hashrate of 50%.

At the beginning of the year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang commented on this topic in an interview and spoke about Ethereum 2.0 as a possible solution.

Switching from ETH to Proof-of-Stake would mean that, in contrast to Proof-of-Work, no high computing power is required for the operation of nodes. This could ease the demand a little.

At the moment (time of this writing), the Ethereum price is around $ 3,200. It has increased by 0.5% in the past 7 days. The following chart shows the development of the ETH price over the past three months:

Proof of text: Bitcoinist

Last updated on August 20, 2021

