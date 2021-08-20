No drama: MGK, Megan Fox and ex Brian get along great

There is probably no bad blood flowing there! The actors Megan Fox (34) and Brian Austin Green (47) were once considered a Hollywood dream couple. After their wedding in Hawaii in 2010, they crowned their love with three sons. Although rumors of a breakup often surfaced, the couple seemed to be able to pull themselves together again and again. Last year, however, the marriage broke up. Only shortly after that came Megan with the musician Machine Gun Kelly (30). Although everything went very quickly, three should get along well!

This has now been confirmed by an insider HollywoodLife. After the singer was supposed to get to know her kids in September 2020, MGK should not only spend a lot of time with them, but also with them Megans Ex husband Brian spend – and that without any drama: “They are not best friends, but they are very polite and respectful of one another. There are no problems at all.”the source chatted on.

This is also very important to everyone involved, as the informant emphasized. Because the romance between Machine Gun Kelly and the Transformers actress is apparently getting more serious: So did Megan already met the musician’s eleven-year-old daughter. Recently, there were even rumors about an alleged engagement of the two lovebirds.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green at the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, 2008

Instagram / brianaustingreen Actor Brian Austin Greene in the pool

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Los Angeles

58 Somehow! The well-being of the kids seems to be very important to you. 61 No, I didn’t expect that!



