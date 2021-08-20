Helena Bonham Carter: Dogs Helped Over the Pain of Separation

23.03.2021 2.00 p.m.

Helena Bonham Carter got over her lovesickness with the help of her dogs.

The 54-year-old British actress, who is raising children Nell (13) and Billy (17) with her ex Tim Burton, received animal help when she separated from the star director to heal her heartache.

The consequences of a breakup are usually trauma

In a live Instagram interview, the “Harry Potter” actress said about the split: “It’s no secret that I broke up with the father of my children. So when you get divorced – and I only share it because I think it could help other people – part of the trauma is that you lose your sense of family. “









For some time now, dogs have played an important role in the life of the British screen legend and their kids are getting used to the addition of animals to the family.

Dogs helped Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter continues: “To make the next part clear, the dogs were just great. They also helped the children. ”In the past she had already described the separation from Tim as a“ cruel ”experience. At that time Helena said: “The cruelty of a divorce is unbelievable.” (Bang)