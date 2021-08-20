Cardano jumps 21% – is it still going up? From Investing.com



Cardano jumps 21% – is it still going up?



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.526389 on Friday at 12:31 (10:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 20.70%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since May 20th.

The recent upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 80.873197B or 3.97% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 78.372926B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.373365 on the bottom and $ 2.549608 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has risen 24.34%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the last 24 hours of trading was $ 10.443722B or 9.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.8787 on the lower and $ 2.5496 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 0.91% away from the record high, which was marked on August 20th at $ 2.55.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 47,222.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.29% on the day.

was up 7.75% on the Investing.com Index to $ 3,216.00.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 886.944595B or 43.49% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 376.403593B or 18.46% of the total market capitalization.