Bitcoin, Cardano and Polkadot increases

The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of 2098 billion US dollars. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 134 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 42 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 6 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin price climbs 6.57 percent. The current rate is $ 47,078.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets
- Market Cap: $ 884.67 billion (+ 6.45%)
- 24h trading volume: 38,854 million US dollars (+ 5.96%)
- 24h High: $ 47,379.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price performed very well yesterday and can boast a price increase of 7.95 percent. The price of Ethereum is currently $ 3,220.91.
- Market Cap: $ 377.42 billion (+ 7.75%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 21,167 million (-30.04%)
- 24h high: $ 3,241.27
- 24h low: US dollars
Cardano
Thanks to the latest price rally, the Cardano price rose by 16.65 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.47.
- Market Cap: $ 79.14 billion (+ 16.56%)
- 24h trading volume: 7,797 million US dollars (+ 79.58%)
- 24h high: $ 2.45
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin price was able to increase by a staggering 8.46 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 429.05.
- Market Cap: $ 66.3 billion (+ 8.46%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 2,368 million (+ 7.23%)
- 24h high: $ 436.99
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.02 percent. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 64.36 billion (-0.28%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 64,175 million (-13.37%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
The price explosion from the XRP course caused the price to rise by 7.41 percent. The price is currently at $ 1.21.
- Market Cap: $ 56.19 billion (+ 7.34%)
- 24h trading volume: 6,969 million US dollars (-12.16%)
- 24h high: $ 1.22
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin rate has risen 6.46 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 0.32.
- Market Cap: $ 41.55 billion (+ 6.43%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,047 million (-27.32%)
- 24h high: $ 0.32
- 24h low: US dollars
Polkadot
The polkadot course jumped an impressive 12 percent in 24 hours. That translates into a rate of US $ 26.75.
- Market Cap: $ 27.31 billion (+ 11.84%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,753 million (-32.21%)
- 24h high: $ 26.99
- 24h low: US dollars
USD Coin
Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.17 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 27.2 billion (-1.06%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.516 million US dollars (-13.86%)
- 24h high: $ 1.02
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
The Solana price moved sideways by just -0.37 percent over the past 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 71.88.
- Market Cap: $ 20.59 billion (+ 0.82%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.027 million US dollars (-31.74%)
- 24h high: $ 73.88
- 24h low: US dollars
Top 5
- The Graph course: $ 1.03 (20.26 %)
- Algorand course: $ 1.13 (19.99 %)
- Cardano course: $ 2.47 (16.65 %)
- Fantom course: $ 0.52 (16.39 %)
- SafeMoon course: <$ 0.01 (15.65 %)
Flop 5
- Quant course: $ 182.35 (-1.08 %)
- Near course: $ 4.37 (-2.36 %)
- Arweave course: $ 29.04 (-2.94 %)
- Cosmos course: $ 19.01 (-3.03 %)
- Terra course: $ 29.60 (-8.85 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 20, 2021 at 7:01 am.