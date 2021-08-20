Friday, August 20, 2021
Bitcoin, Cardano and Polkadot increases

By Hasan Sheikh
The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of 2098 billion US dollars. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 134 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 42 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 6 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The Bitcoin price climbs 6.57 percent. The current rate is $ 47,078.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

  • Market Cap: $ 884.67 billion (+ 6.45%)
  • 24h trading volume: 38,854 million US dollars (+ 5.96%)
  • 24h High: $ 47,379.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum price performed very well yesterday and can boast a price increase of 7.95 percent. The price of Ethereum is currently $ 3,220.91.

  • Market Cap: $ 377.42 billion (+ 7.75%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 21,167 million (-30.04%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,241.27
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


Thanks to the latest price rally, the Cardano price rose by 16.65 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.47.

  • Market Cap: $ 79.14 billion (+ 16.56%)
  • 24h trading volume: 7,797 million US dollars (+ 79.58%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.45
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin


The Binance Coin price was able to increase by a staggering 8.46 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 429.05.

  • Market Cap: $ 66.3 billion (+ 8.46%)
  • 24h trading volume: US $ 2,368 million (+ 7.23%)
  • 24h high: $ 436.99
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether


As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.02 percent. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 64.36 billion (-0.28%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 64,175 million (-13.37%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course




XRP


The price explosion from the XRP course caused the price to rise by 7.41 percent. The price is currently at $ 1.21.

  • Market Cap: $ 56.19 billion (+ 7.34%)
  • 24h trading volume: 6,969 million US dollars (-12.16%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.22
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin


The Dogecoin rate has risen 6.46 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 0.32.

  • Market Cap: $ 41.55 billion (+ 6.43%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 3,047 million (-27.32%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.32
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Polkadot


The polkadot course jumped an impressive 12 percent in 24 hours. That translates into a rate of US $ 26.75.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.31 billion (+ 11.84%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,753 million (-32.21%)
  • 24h high: $ 26.99
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin


Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.17 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.2 billion (-1.06%)
  • 24h trading volume: 2.516 million US dollars (-13.86%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.02
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Solana


The Solana price moved sideways by just -0.37 percent over the past 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 71.88.

  • Market Cap: $ 20.59 billion (+ 0.82%)
  • 24h trading volume: 2.027 million US dollars (-31.74%)
  • 24h high: $ 73.88
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Top 5

  • The Graph course: $ 1.03 (20.26 %)
  • Algorand course: $ 1.13 (19.99 %)
  • Cardano course: $ 2.47 (16.65 %)
  • Fantom course: $ 0.52 (16.39 %)
  • SafeMoon course: <$ 0.01 (15.65 %)

Flop 5

  • Quant course: $ 182.35 (-1.08 %)
  • Near course: $ 4.37 (-2.36 %)
  • Arweave course: $ 29.04 (-2.94 %)
  • Cosmos course: $ 19.01 (-3.03 %)
  • Terra course: $ 29.60 (-8.85 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 20, 2021 at 7:01 am.


