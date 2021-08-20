Bitcoin, Cardano and Polkadot increases

The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of 2098 billion US dollars. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 134 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 42 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. Crypto investors could look forward to an upward movement of 6 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price climbs 6.57 percent. The current rate is $ 47,078.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 884.67 billion (+ 6.45%)

24h trading volume: 38,854 million US dollars (+ 5.96%)

24h High: $ 47,379.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price performed very well yesterday and can boast a price increase of 7.95 percent. The price of Ethereum is currently $ 3,220.91.

Market Cap: $ 377.42 billion (+ 7.75%)

24h trading volume: $ 21,167 million (-30.04%)

24h high: $ 3,241.27

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



Thanks to the latest price rally, the Cardano price rose by 16.65 percent. The Cardano rate this morning is $ 2.47.

Market Cap: $ 79.14 billion (+ 16.56%)

24h trading volume: 7,797 million US dollars (+ 79.58%)

24h high: $ 2.45

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price was able to increase by a staggering 8.46 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 429.05.

Market Cap: $ 66.3 billion (+ 8.46%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,368 million (+ 7.23%)

24h high: $ 436.99

24h low: US dollars

Tether



As you would expect from a stablecoin, the price of the tether price only changed by -0.02 percent. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 64.36 billion (-0.28%)

24h trading volume: $ 64,175 million (-13.37%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The price explosion from the XRP course caused the price to rise by 7.41 percent. The price is currently at $ 1.21.

Market Cap: $ 56.19 billion (+ 7.34%)

24h trading volume: 6,969 million US dollars (-12.16%)

24h high: $ 1.22

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin rate has risen 6.46 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 0.32.

Market Cap: $ 41.55 billion (+ 6.43%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,047 million (-27.32%)

24h high: $ 0.32

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The polkadot course jumped an impressive 12 percent in 24 hours. That translates into a rate of US $ 26.75.

Market Cap: $ 27.31 billion (+ 11.84%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,753 million (-32.21%)

24h high: $ 26.99

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.17 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 27.2 billion (-1.06%)

24h trading volume: 2.516 million US dollars (-13.86%)

24h high: $ 1.02

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana price moved sideways by just -0.37 percent over the past 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 71.88.

Market Cap: $ 20.59 billion (+ 0.82%)

24h trading volume: 2.027 million US dollars (-31.74%)

24h high: $ 73.88

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

The Graph course : $ 1.03 ( 20.26 %)

: $ 1.03 ( %) Algorand course : $ 1.13 ( 19.99 %)

: $ 1.13 ( %) Cardano course : $ 2.47 ( 16.65 %)

: $ 2.47 ( %) Fantom course : $ 0.52 ( 16.39 %)

: $ 0.52 ( %) SafeMoon course: <$ 0.01 ( 15.65 %)

Flop 5

Quant course : $ 182.35 ( -1.08 %)

: $ 182.35 ( %) Near course : $ 4.37 ( -2.36 %)

: $ 4.37 ( %) Arweave course : $ 29.04 ( -2.94 %)

: $ 29.04 ( %) Cosmos course : $ 19.01 ( -3.03 %)

: $ 19.01 ( %) Terra course: $ 29.60 ( -8.85 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 20, 2021 at 7:01 am.