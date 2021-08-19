These are currently the 15 most beautiful women in the world

15th place: Evangeline Lilly became known worldwide through the television series “Lost”. Since then she has appeared in numerous films such as “The Hobbit” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

14th place: Keira Knightley has been enchanting her fans since her breakthrough as an international film star. With “Pirates of the Caribbean” her career took off and she became one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

These are currently the most beautiful women in the world

13th place: Megan Fox almost always seems to make it onto the list of the most beautiful women. She has been one of the hottest celebrity ladies since her success with “Transformers”.

12th place: Emma Watson has been in public since childhood. After the “Harry Potter” films she starred in films such as “The Circle” and “Little Women”. Emma Watson shows that beauty also comes from within with her commitment to women, equality and environmental protection. She has been the UN special envoy for women and girls’ rights since 2014.

11th place: According to the “Ranker.com” community, Victoria Justice is also one of the most beautiful women in the world. She became known in the Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101” and “Victorious”.

Place 10: Emma Stone convinces with her natural beauty. In 2017 she received an Oscar for her performance in “La La Land”. Who has made it to the first place? You can find out in the video.









Also interesting: