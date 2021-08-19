“Positions”: Ariana Grande would do anything for Dalton Gomez

On the new track “Positions”, Grande sings about her unconditional love for Dalton and the fear that “her past will repeat itself”.

Confirmed relationship

In terms of her career, Ariana Grande has nothing to complain about. She has released some incredibly successful number one albums, her world tours were completely sold out, and her voice earns her millions a month only through streaming services like Spotify, Deezer and Co. But all of these successes are haunted by a dark cloud in her private life, because when it comes to relationships, the American seems to have never really had the right nose in recent years.

Grande, for example, supported her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller wherever she could and hoped that he would get rid of his drug and alcohol addiction. After several attempts, she had to shoot the musician in the wind, who ultimately had to take his last breath on September 18, 2018 after an overdose. While Ariana paid her final tribute to her ex, she fell head over heels in love with comedian Pete Davidson. She called him a “soul mate” and got engaged just months later. But this love affair didn’t seem to last long either: overnight the singer woke up and gave him the passport …

But Ariana wasn’t alone for long this time either. As she confirmed in the music video for “Stuck With U” a few months later, she had recently fallen in love and spent the corona quarantine with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. For the first time, she didn’t want to just keep her happiness to herself, but kissed and hugged him in front of the cameras.

– “Ariana with the already famous Dalton Gomez in the video for ‘stuck with u'”.

New single “Positions”

And Dalton seems to have done Ariana right: While they have a relationship behind closed curtains and incredibly rarely report about each other on their social platforms, the young man seems to have turned her head. Grande would give up everything for her boyfriend and was inspired by him to write a new song.

“Positions” is the name of the track in which she sings, among other things, about meeting Dalton Gomez’s mother and hopes that her “past will not repeat itself”. Her unconditional love was also expressed by Ari and has changed for her partner, as she lyrically added in the Hook.

“I will change my position for you

Cook in the kitchen and then I’m in the bedroom

Know that my love is infinite

Nothing I wouldn’t do for you

I change for you ”

The music video for “Positions”, which was developed by Dave Meyers, has also already been presented. In this she not only plays the first woman president of America, but can also be seen as the chef in the kitchen and a loving woman in the bedroom.

Here you can take a closer look at the clip in which her mother Joan and Grande’s friends Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx also play: