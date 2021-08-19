“Para” star David Schütter: “I’m Emma Stone”

The “4Blocks” makers have been working on a new project over the past few months: the six-part series “Para – We are King” can always be seen on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on the TNT series, or via Sky Ticket. What is it about? Teenagers Jazz (Jeanne Goursaud), Fanta (Jobel Mokonzi), Hajra (Soma Pysall) and Rasaq (Roxana Samadi) grew up in Wedding in Berlin and came across a find that promised them a lot of money and a better life. But the feelings of happiness will soon be dampened because their friendship will be put to a severe test.

“Barbarian” actor David Schütter is also there. We talked to the mime about his new series, his role Matthias, which fans still know from “4Blocks” and about why he is in a way Emma Stone.

TVMovie.de: How did it come about that you took part in “Para – Wir sind King”?

David Schütter: The showrunner asked me if I would like to continue my role from “4Blocks” as Matthias Keil in “Para – Wir sind King”. I quickly became interested in the idea because Matthias went into drug withdrawal after the death of his father and had his inheritance paid to open his own nightclub. Which isn’t the smartest idea if you want to quit coking. (laughs)

TVMovie.de: How did you prepare for your role?

I gave the role a new approach to life. There is a difference between pushing people out of their apartment and then selling them dearly, as I did in “4Blocks”, or giving them a living room where they can have fun. The night club in “Para – We Are King” is a small excuse for a dirty real estate shark existence.

TVMovie.de: You play a quick-witted, laid-back guy (Matthias). What parallels are there with the real David Schütter?

When it comes to quick-wittedness and cheeky sayings, there are a few parallels. That is because I already worked with the director on “4Blocks” and I was allowed to try out a lot of the lyrics myself.

TVMovie.de: How was it to shoot under Corona conditions? What were the challenges?

It’s not that nice. The first laugh has to work on stage and the rest comes naturally. It’s difficult with film. There are people who laugh, but you can’t see it in their faces because of the masks. Nobody is allowed to laugh out loud, because that interferes with the sound. That unsettles you. That’s why it’s nice when people laugh after the recording. But it’s funny because you work with people for months and you don’t even know their faces.

In “Barbaren”, Jeanne Goursaud and David Schütter played the fate-shattered lovers Thusnelda and Folkwin. Netflix

TVMovie.de: Which moments do you particularly remember?

Jeanne Goursaud and I have played together on “Barbarians” before. We have now become good friends. There are acting couples who play together more often, like Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. In this case, I think I’m Emma Stone. With “barbarians” we speak a language in which it is very difficult to improvise. But now we could work and improvise much more freely. I like to work like that.

Perhaps the series “Para – Wir sind King” is not a continuation of “4Blocks”, but a continuation of “Barbarians”. We’re just lovers 2000 years later. What I think is nice is the thought that we know each other from a previous life. (laughs)

The interview was conducted by Luca Leverenz.

Here you can see what awaits you with “Para – We are King”: