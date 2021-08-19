New to Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Sky: The streaming tips of the week

Netflix, Amazon, Sky Ticket and Co .: This is the timetable for your streaming week.

Among them: The final season of “The Walking Dead” and Fremdschäm-Comedy with Christian Ulmen and Fahri Yardim.

Streaming replenishment: These exciting films and series are new to the program on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Apple TV +, Disney +, TVNOW and Starzplay.

For many film and series fans, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Ticket and Co. have long been the better cinema. With top-class film highlights and exciting series, the streaming services regularly live up to their reputation.

The overview reveals which productions are worth viewing in the home theater in the coming week.

“The Walking Dead”: Season 11 (Disney +)

It’s the end of an era: After more than ten years, “The Walking Dead” ends with the eleventh season. After the war against the Whisperers was won in season ten, the rebuilding of Alexandria is now the top priority. However, there is no real breather for Daryl (Norman Reedus) and his comrades, because food is scarce and the next problems are just around the corner.

With Robert Kirkman’s comic book template, the most successful zombie series of all time also ends. However, fans can still look forward to a lot of replenishment, because season eleven has eight more episodes in its luggage, which promise an extra dose of tension, action and drama. Disney + will show the first eight episodes of the final season from August 23, always on Mondays.

“The White Lotus” (Sky Ticket)

For many, the summer vacation is long over. Now Sky Ticket has a very special highlight in store for all those who still want that beach feeling – even if, admittedly, of the dark kind.

The new series “The White Lotus” takes its audience to a luxury resort in Hawaii, where the newlyweds Shane (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) struggle with Shane’s pushy mother Kitty (Molly Shannon).

Entrepreneur Nicole (Connie Britton) and her husband Mark (Steve Zahn) also have to face all sorts of small and large problems on the island. At first, the hotel guests did not suspect that there were clearly dark events ahead of them.

“The White Lotus” scores with a top-class cast and brings together stars like Alexandra Daddario (“Baywatch”) and Connie Britton (“Nashville”, “American Horror Story”) as well as comedy talents like Jennifer Coolidge (“American Pie”, “Naturally Blond.” “) and Steve Zahn (” Modern Family “) in front of the camera. So it’s no wonder that the dark mini-series is good for many a laugh despite all the tension. The dramedy starts on August 23 on Sky Ticket.

The trailer for the miniseries can already be seen.

“jerks.” (JoynPLUS +)

Also in the new episodes of “jerks.” Christian Ulmen and Fahri Yardim don’t leave out any faux pas. The latter is desperate to mend his recently broken relationship with Pheline (Pheline Roggan). Christian also has relationship stress with his friend Emily (Emily Cox), and so the two chaos end up together with their partners in a couples therapy hotel. Is that really a good idea?

Fans of the German comedy series, the most embarrassing in the best sense of the word, can join the fourth season of “jerks.” look forward to Christian Ulmen and Fahri Yardim as obnoxious versions of themselves. Also on board of the award-winning Fremdscham-Comedy is Ulmens “real” wife Collien Ulmen-Fernandes again this season. Guest appearances include Ralph Herforth, Emilia Schüle and Volker Bruch. It starts on August 26th at JoynPLUS +.



Fahri Yardim (left) and Christian Ulmen are jumping again from fool to fool.







“Kevin Can F *** Himself” (Amazon Prime Video)

Couples like Allison Devine-McRoberts (Annie Murphy) and her husband Kevin (Eric Petersen) have probably come across dozens of versions of every sitcom fan: While Allison is an attractive young woman, the rather plump joker Kevin falls mainly through supposedly funny sayings who are always rewarded with resounding tape-recorded laughter.

But the new Amazon series “Kevin Can F ** k Himself” is not like “King of Queens” or “A Terribly Nice Family”. No, on the contrary: While Kevin is only interested in himself, beer and football, his wife decides to break out of the ideal sitcom world.



Allison (Annie Murphy) breaks out of her sitcom life.

The new US dramedy hit with Emmy award winner Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) in the lead role is probably the most innovative interpretation of conventional comedy series so far. The socially critical satire questions the classic role models and clichés, with Allison switching back and forth between gloomy reality and the ideal sitcom world. “Kevin Can F ** k Himself” launches on August 27 on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” (Netflix)

Good news for “The Witcher” fans: Before the second season of the series starts in December, Netflix is ​​already getting supplies and showing a prequel of the fantasy epic.

The animation spectacle “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” does not tell the story of Geralt von Rivia, but shows his teacher Vesemir at a young age. While Vesemir spent his youth as a servant in the house of a nobleman, a magical coincidence should soon make him one of the most powerful sorcerers of all time.



The anime film "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" tells the story of the sorcerer Vesemir.

The series adaptation of the cult game “The Witcher” with “Superman” star Henry Cavill already made the hearts of streaming fans beat faster in 2019. Now Netflix wants to dive deeper into the world of witchers with the South Korean-American anime film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”. Whether Vesemir will also meet Geralt in it will be revealed on Netflix from August 23. (ch)

