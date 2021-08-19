New film by Scarlett Johansson probably canceled after Marvel lawsuit · KINO.de

Disney has reportedly responded to MCU star Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit with harsh consequences. The new film with the actors should no longer come.

After the start of the Marvel film “Black Widow” has lead actress Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney. She had accused the group of breach of contract because it offered the film in parallel in the cinema and via Disney + VIP access. In advance, she was contractually assured that the film would be used exclusively in the cinema. According to Johansson, she received too low a salary as a result.

According to the website Giant Freakin Robot, Disney allegedly has itself finally separated from the actress and canceled all planned projects with her. On the one hand there is the film “Tower of Terror”, which is based on a Disney amusement park attraction and was supposed to come from “Toy Story 4” author Joe Cooley. But all other films that Disney has tacitly planned with Johansson should also no longer come. That means Marvel fans can’t hope for any more appearances of the actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).









Disney and Scarlett Johansson’s lawyers are at odds

Disney has already responded to the actress’ original lawsuit with a clear statement in which it said that the lawsuit was particularly sad against the backdrop of the corona pandemic. Johansson himself is said to have been shocked by Disney’s public tone. MCU boss Kevin Feige also reportedly reacted angry and ashamed to Disney’s handling of the lawsuit.

As a result of Johansson’s lawsuit, other stars should also consider taking legal action against Disney, including Emma Stone (“Cruella”) and Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”). The two films were also offered directly via Disney + parallel to their theatrical release.

It is clear to Disney attorney Daniel Petrocelli that the actress intentionally wants to create public pressure to get the company to pay her more money, even though she was not contractually guaranteed. At the moment, lawyers from both parties are accusing each other of running a dirty public relations campaign. So it will certainly be a long time before an agreement can be reached.

