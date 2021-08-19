Justin Bieber: Depression, Thoughts of Suicide & Selena Gomez

His YouTube documentary “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter” goes into the next round and this time Biebs not only talked about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but also about his suicidal thoughts.

Own documentary series

At the beginning of 2020, Justin Bieber confirmed the production of his own documentary series on YouTube. The Canadian superstar called the format “Seasons” and has since published episodes with titles such as “Bieber is back”, “Out of the limelight”, “The dark time” and “Wedding planning a year later”.

But that shouldn’t be the end of it: At the end of October 2020, it will continue and fans will get an even deeper insight into the private life of the “Yummy” interpreter. The prank has already been announced with a trailer for “Next Chapter” and after three days it can register over 2.5 million clicks on the Internet. This time, however, instead of making his supporters laugh, he talked about his suicidal thoughts at the height of his career. In the 25-minute video, Justin said, “There was a time when I was really, really suicidal. I thought, ‘Will this pain ever go away?’ It was so constant, the pain was constant. So I thought, man, I’d rather not feel that. “

Bieber then sought help and wanted to give everyone who is also mentally in a dark place and believe that they can no longer reach the light at the end of the tunnel, a tip: "I would like to encourage people to say: ' When you feel lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud. ' There is a freedom in that. I could have saved myself a lot of pain. "









The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy. #JBNextChapter out now on @youtube https://t.co/9ejWpaDY8n pic.twitter.com/3LzVILILXI – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 30, 2020

Talking about ex-girlfriends

Thanks to the lockdown, the Canadian superstar added, he had finally found the time to grow and leave the entire chapter of his life behind. He also wants to forget old relationships, which were “extremely painful experiences” for him. Bieber himself did not speak by name of those girls, but fans are sure that he meant none other than Selena Gomez. The latter is said to have inflicted such emotional pain on him that the “Yummy” interpreter wondered if these stresses would ever go away again.

Here you can check out the full episode of the new “Justin Bieber” documentary: