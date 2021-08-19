Jennifer Aniston: Half-Naked Photo – Funny birthday greetings to her ex Justin Theroux – Entertainment

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet in 2012. Photo: Serge Rocco / Shutterstock





Jennifer Aniston virtually congratulated her ex-husband Justin Theroux on his birthday – with two photos that couldn’t be more different.

Jennifer Aniston (52) has the best relationship with her ex-friends: On Instagram, she congratulates her ex-husband Justin Theroux (50) with a half-naked picture for his birthday. In the photo, however, you cannot see her half-naked, but him.









In her story, she posted two photos of her ex. On the first, the actor is sitting in a suit next to his dog Kuma. “Happy birthday JT”, Aniston writes about the civil image.

“Love you”

The next one looks completely different: Theroux poses with a bare torso and a forehead cap for the Aniston camera and forms devil horns with his hands. She writes: “Really unique” and in capital letters “LIEBE DICH”.

Aniston and Theroux started dating in 2011, married in 2015 and separated in 2018. About their separation, Theroux said in an interview with Esquire in April this year: “Whether you like it or not, we didn’t have this dramatic breakup and we did love us. ” It would be a loss for both of them if they lost contact, Theroux clarified.





