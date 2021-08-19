Emma Stone is “Cruella”: The new trailer!

04/07/2021 9:00 p.m.

Oscar winner Emma Stone pulls out all the punk-rock registers in the live-action spectacle “Cruella” and turns the London fashion world dominated by Oscar winner Emma Thompson completely upside down …

You can look forward to a film about the rebellious early days of the dreaded Cruella de Vil. A duel of the grandes dames of the fashion world – rocky, entertaining and absolutely in vogue!

Emma Thompson as an opponent

Academy Award winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) can be seen in the role of the notoriously fashion-conscious and unscrupulous Cruella. Your opponent in the fashion duel is played by the two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End”, “Sense & Sensibility”). Other roles include Paul Walter Hauser (“I, Tonya”), Joel Fry (“Yesterday”), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“Killing Eve”) and Mark Strong (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”).









This is what “Cruella” is all about

The secret of the infamous Cruella de Vil’s rebellious beginnings is finally revealed! London in the 1970s: In the midst of the punk rock revolution, the clever con artist Estella (Emma Stone) is trying to make a name for herself with her creative looks.

Together with two young thieves as “partners in crime” she roams the streets of London until one day her eye-catching designs attract the interest of the Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). A fashion legend – stunningly chic and hard to beat in terms of elegance. But the encounter between the two dissimilar women sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead to Estella turning her dark side outward and turning her into the dreaded and vengeful Cruella de Vil, who does everything in the competition for the perfect design are right.

Planned German theatrical release: May 27, 2021 distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Germany