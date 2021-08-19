Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin & Co. are developing today | news

Thursday, August 19, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 45,312.77 US dollars. The previous day the rate was $ 44,645.05.

The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 639.52. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 638.17.

Ethereum is up at $ 3,042.74. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,008.42.




The Litecoin is trading at $ 169.56. The previous day the rate was put at $ 168.59.

The Ripple price was trading at $ 1.110 on Wednesday. The Ripple price climbed above the previous day’s level of 1.100 US dollars.

The Cardano rate has risen. The Cardano price gained $ 1.989 after trading at $ 1.915 the previous day.

Today the Monero price fell to $ 254.44. The Monero exchange rate fell below the previous day’s level of 255.54 US dollars.

The IOTA rate rises to $ 1.019. The day before, there was $ 1.014 on the price board.

The Verge rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 0.0324 mark compared to the previous day.

The Stellar price runs sideways at $ 0.3439 compared to the previous day’s level.

The NEM is in the red at $ 0.1909. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 0.1953.

The Dash price ranks at $ 198.27. The day before, the Dash was still at $ 194.24.

The NEO price rose to 51.89 US dollars today, while it was traded at 51.57 dollars the previous day.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image Sources: AlekseyIvanov / Shutterstock.com


