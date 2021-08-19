Bitcoin sideways, price increases at Solana and Cardano

With a trading volume of $ 128 billion in the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of the crypto market is $ 1967 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 42 percent. On average, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies changed by 2 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
The Bitcoin course went on the spot. The course changed by just -1.77 percent. The current rate is $ 44,213.00. If the market is met, trust in the Fear and Greed Index is currently optimistic.
- Market Cap: $ 831.09 billion (-1.73%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 33,133 million (+ 7.39%)
- 24h High: $ 45,923.00
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Bitcoin course
Ethereum
With a change of -1.65 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. The Ethereum rate this morning is $ 2,989.51.
- Market Cap: $ 350.27 billion (-1.64%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 21,387 million (+ 8.3%)
- 24h high: $ 3,117.73
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Ethereum course
Cardano
The Cardano course was able to look forward to a plus of 6.68 percent in the last few hours. The price of Cardano is currently 2.12 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 67.9 billion (+ 7.32%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 4,290 million (+ 34.36%)
- 24h high: $ 2.19
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Cardano course
Tether
The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.02 percent. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 64.54 billion (+ 0.16%)
- 24h trading volume: 60,204 million US dollars (+ 4.6%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Tether course
Binance Coin
The crypto market can do it differently: there was only a -0.46 percent change in price for the Binance Coin price. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 395.60 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 61.13 billion (-0.22%)
- 24h trading volume: 1,957 million US dollars (-16.58%)
- 24h high: $ 410.85
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Binance Coin course
XRP
Exciting is different: The XRP rate only changed by 1.34 percent. It is currently trading at $ 1.13.
- Market Cap: $ 52.35 billion (+ 2.07%)
- 24h trading volume: 7,381 million US dollars (+ 2.14%)
- 24h high: $ 1.19
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current XRP course
Dogecoin
Hardly anything changed with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by 0.22 percent. The price is currently at $ 0.30.
- Market Cap: $ 39.04 billion (+ 0.86%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,526 million (-6.01%)
- 24h high: $ 0.32
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Dogecoin course
USD Coin
The USD coin price moved sluggishly by just 0.09 percent. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 27.49 billion (+ 0.12%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 2,883 million (+ 32.07%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current USD coin rate
Polkadot
In a sideways movement, the Polkadot price remained stuck at -0.22 percent. Polkadot is trading at $ 23.89.
- Market Cap: $ 24.47 billion (+ 0.53%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,553 million (+ 2.04%)
- 24h high: $ 25.05
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Polkadot course
Solana
The price explosion of the Solana course caused the price to rise by 11.56 percent. The price is trading at $ 72.14.
- Market Cap: $ 20.62 billion (+ 11.63%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,420 million (+ 21.15%)
- 24h high: $ 79.57
- 24h low: US dollars
To the current Solana course
Top 5
- Voyager token course: $ 5.92 (52.14 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 30.90 (36.39 %)
- Terra course: $ 32.46 (36.16 %)
- Arweave course: $ 30.04 (24.59 %)
- Cosmos course: $ 19.61 (24.38 %)
Flop 5
- Qtum course: $ 12.50 (-4.06 %)
- Celsius Network course: $ 5.95 (-4.33 %)
- Stacks course: $ 1.32 (-5.84 %)
- Huobi token course: $ 13.42 (-6.11 %)
- Telcoin course: $ 0.02 (-6.91 %)
Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 19, 2021 at 7:01 am.