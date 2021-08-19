Bitcoin: And again the mail is off

Recent gains in major digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ether kept the volume of all cryptocurrencies just above the $ 2 trillion mark on Monday. Bitcoin, the oldest and best-known digital currency, remained at a high level on Monday. On the Bitstamp trading platform, a little more than $ 48,000 was paid for a Bitcoin early in the morning. The price was just below the level on Saturday, when at $ 48,190, the highest price since mid-May had been recorded. On Monday morning, $ 47,138 was last paid for a Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has been in an upward trend again since mid-July, after having temporarily fallen below the $ 30,000 mark. A similar price recovery was also evident in numerous other cryptocurrencies, with the result that the total market capitalization rose above the two trillion dollar mark for the first time since May.

The Tesla boss and billionaire Elon Musk, who announced a possible comeback of the cryptocurrency at Tesla a few weeks ago, is likely to have caused the positive mood in the market.

Basically, the Bitcoin remains prone to fluctuations. Loss of several thousand dollars in one day is also not uncommon, as is several thousand dollars in profit.









