Aquaman 2: Amber Heard comments on exit rumors

After Johnny Depp resigned from the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Grindelwald’s Crimes had to explain, there is resistance to Amber Heard. The actress should also be in Aquaman 2 take on the role of Mera – and there are now petitions that are intended to prevent this, but at the same time also fuel the rumor mill.

Heard commented on the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m very happy about the love and appreciation that the fans have shown Aquaman has experienced. It has brought so much attention to Aquaman and Mera that it means we will be returning. I’m really looking forward to filming. Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate that [Casting Entscheidung]because they have no roots in reality. Only the fans is Aquaman and Aquaman 2 Thanks to. I’m looking forward to starting it next year. “







Aquaman was one of the big box office hits of 2018 and is the best-grossing DC film of all time. Wan will be the sequel based on a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldric. The author was also responsible for the script for the first film together with Will Beall.

until Aquaman 2 hits theaters, however, it will take time. As things currently stand, Warner Bros. is planning a theatrical release on December 16, 2022.