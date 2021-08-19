Anne Hathaway: She doesn’t want to be called Anne anymore, but …

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Anne Hathaway surprises with “new name” +++ Georg Clooney speaks Tacheles about Hollywood +++ Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause have divorced +++

January 17, 2021



Anne Hathaway would like a name change



She would like to be called Annie – with this statement Anne Hathaway, 38, surprised this week on the “Tonight Show” by Jimmy Fallon, 46. How come? At the beginning of her career, she had to get a card from the Screen Actors Guild, the Oscar winner said. At the time, Hathaway was 14 years old. “And they asked me, ‘What do you want your name to be?’ And I was like, ‘I think it should be my name. My name is Anne Hathaway,’ “the actress recalls, adding:” That seemed like the right choice, but it never crossed my mind People would call me Anne for the rest of my life. ” In fact, there is only one person who calls her by her real name: her mother. And only “if she’s really mad at me”. The fact that Anne Hathaway is nicknamed Annie by the general public after more than 20 years in showbiz will probably remain just a wish …

January 16, 2021



George Clooney ennobles his colleagues



Who is nowadays really another Hollywood star? In a world where streaming services, countless TV formats and social networks are generating new contenders for the title almost every day, that seems to be a legitimate question. George Clooney, 59, is someone who knows it – and he came up with an answer. “Brad Pitt is a movie star, Julia Roberts is a movie star,” he said in an interview for BAFTA’s Life in Pictures, adding Sandra Bullock, 56. Clooney thinks not only of current, but also of deceased screen heroes such as Gregory Peck, † 87, Paul Newman, † 83, Humphrey Bogart, † 57, and Gary Cooper, 60. Why is it precisely these actors and actresses who are the true greats of the dream factory for him? Not so easy to explain, finds Clooney and tries this way:

“A government official, I’m not sure who it was, once said, ‘You know, I can’t give you the definition of porn, but I know it when I see it.’ So it is with these stars, there is not one specific thing, there is something intangible about them that I see that is impossible to describe. ” Many film fans would certainly count Clooney himself among the ranks of film stars. He himself is humble: “I don’t know. I can’t comment because I can’t comment on how people perceive me or how I am perceived by people.”

January 15, 2021



Justin Hartley: The “This Is Us” star is divorced



The divorce between Justin Hartley, 43, and Chrishell Stause, 39, should be officially concluded, as reported by Us Weekly. According to anonymous sources, the two actors are said to have come to an agreement without any drama and are now happy to be able to build a new life with their current partners.

“Both parties have agreed in confidence on the terms of the divorce, including the spouse’s maintenance,” one of the insiders is quoted as saying. The exact details of the divorce papers are not known. However, the couple reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement prior to their wedding in 2017. So far, the couple has not personally confirmed the divorce.

The separation became known in November 2019. However, there is no reason for bad blood: Both Hartley and Stause are now happily taken again. Justin Hartley is in a relationship with fellow actor Sofia Pernas. His 39-year-old ex-wife is dating her “Dancing with the Stars” dance partner Keo Motsepe.

January 14, 2021



Gwyneth Paltrow: On that condition, she would appear in front of the camera again



Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, gives her fans a glimmer of hope for a career comeback. In an interview with model Naomi Campbell, 50, the actress admits that there would actually be a requirement for her to be in a film again. And that condition goes by the name of Brad Falchuk, 49.

When asked about a comeback on the YouTube show “No Filter with Naomi”, Paltrow replied, “If my husband writes something and wants me to do it, I’ll do it.” The 48-year-old has been married to screenwriter and television director Brad Falchuk since 2018. The chances are therefore not bad for a new film with the actress “Schwer in love”. Will Falchuk, who played a key role in the hit series “Glee”, encourage his wife to get involved in one of his productions?

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.

But Gwyneth Paltrow has not yet completely renounced acting. She is particularly attracted to the theater. “I really loved doing the theater,” Gwyneth said in an interview with Campbell. “There is something about theater that is simply exhilarating.” But she also wants to say “never never” about the film industry. So fans can continue to hope. A final farewell to the industry sounds different in any case.









January 13, 2021



Katy Perry: She shares private photos for Orlando’s birthday



Katy Perry, 36, congratulates her fiancé Orlando Bloom on his birthday and shows previously unseen footage of the father of her four-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. “Congratulations on the 44th for my loved one, [den] brilliant father of my Dove, and a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects what I can’t see yet … “, she comments on her loving birthday greeting with a photo gallery showing private moments from their life together.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.

Orlando can be seen with a couple of chicks, brushing teeth with Katy or on an excursion during the singer’s pregnancy – memories that illustrate the couple’s happiness. “I am so glad that my moon has found its sun,” writes Katy and closes the post with a euphoric declaration of love.

Katy and Orlando started dating in 2016. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. Their love crowned the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

Olivia Wilde: Ex Jason Sudeikis “still has feelings” for her



The separation of Olivia Wilde, 36, and Jason Sudeikis, 45, has only been public for a few weeks. The ex-Hollywood dream couple, who have two children together, should continue to get along well. But as insiders are now reporting, the mood of “Let’s stay friends” is turning into sadness and despair on the part of Sudeikis. Reason? Olivia Wilde is said to have already entered into a new relationship with singer Harry Styles, 26, was spotted holding hands with him.

For Jason Sudeikis this should have been a real shock, according to an anonymous source to “ET”. “Jason is more than desperate. Of course Jason still has feelings for Olivia. This is a fresh breakup,” said the insider. If the source’s statements are correct, the 45-year-old wants a reconciliation with the actress and wants to bring the family back together. But there are contradictions.

A second, quoted source explains to the US media that the relationship between the actors and actresses was almost a year ago. According to this, Olivia Wilde’s new liaison with Styles, who is currently playing a role in the Wilde-directed film “Don’t Worry Darling”, was not a big surprise for the father of her children. The 26-year-old should also not be responsible for the separation. So there is disagreement as to how Sudeikis and Wilde currently relate to one another. Whether there will be a reconciliation or it is the ultimate end; it is clear that both have a common priority – the well-being of their children Otis, six, and Daisy, four.

January 12, 2021



Chadwick Boseman (†): Taylor Simone Ledward gives tearful speech for deceased man



“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, † 43, was posthumously awarded the Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021. Visibly moved, his widow Taylor Simone Ledward, 30, accepted her deceased husband’s award in a virtual award show.

In her first public appearance after Boseman’s death in colon cancer in August 2020, Ledward gave a tearful speech about her beloved husband: “It is an honor, on behalf of my late husband and in recognition, not only of his profound work, but also of his Effect on this industry and the world to receive this award. “

Reading the painful loss clearly on her face, Ledward directed her next words to the late actor: “Chad, thank you! I love you. I am so proud of you. Let your light continue to shine on us. Thank you.”

The chances that Boseman will be honored with a posthumous award again are good. Because he is already being traded as an Oscar nominee for his role in the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. In the drama with Viola Davis, Boseman embodies a blues musician of the 1920s. Should Boseman win, it remains to be hoped that his wife will have the strength to step in front of the cameras again.

January 11, 2021



Brian Austin Green talks about relationship with Sharna Burgess



Brian Austin Green, 47, appears to be over his ex, Megan Fox, 34. He recently enjoyed a love vacation in Hawaii with his new girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 35, and was photographed kissing deeply. He and the professional dancer had “a really good time,” said the “Beverly Hills 90210” star in a recent interview with “Access Daily”.

“Everything is going really well right now,” he chats, admitting, however, that it is still early, so the couple does not want to put a label on the whole thing yet. But the actor goes into raptures about the Australian. “She’s a great woman. She’s very responsible, very sweet and loving, passionate, fun to be with. I feel blessed right now,” said Brian Austin Green.

The two got to know each other through their mutual manager. “She said, ‘Hey, I have a client you should meet,'” the 47-year-old recalls. Rather “reluctantly,” he agreed to meet Sharna Burgess. “We met and had a great chat,” he says enthusiastically. “It’s been great so far.”

