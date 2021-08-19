Anna Kendrick as Santa’s daughter Nicole Claus

Source: Anna Kendrick Instagram

Since her fantastic, Oscar-nominated appearance in Up in the air eight years ago, Anna Kendrick was one of those actresses for me whose involvement in a film is enough to get me noticed. Kendrick has been part of the celebrations for the past few years Pitch perfect and his sequel the biggest box office hits of her career. She also landed a big chart hit as a singer with the single “Cups” from the first film.

Your role in Pitch perfect led to the fact that since then she has been repeatedly cast in roles in which her singing talent is asked whether as Poppy spokeswoman in the animation hit Trolls or as Cinderella in Disney’s musical Into the Woods. In December she will (presumably) perform one last time as Beca in Pitch Perfect 3 to be seen on the screen. The thriller has already been shot A simple favor by Paul Feig (Bridal alarm), an adaptation of Darcey Bell’s bestseller “Just a Little Favor”. Immediately afterwards, Kendrick went back to the cameras and that brings us to the real reason for this article.

After they are in Into the Woods Has played second fiddle to Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick takes on the lead role in her latest Disney film. as Nicole she plays the daughter of Santa Claus in the film of the same name. If her father retires and her brother suddenly gets cold feet before his first Christmas Eve outing, she has to take over the family business. Yes, a woman is finally getting her way at the North Pole too.









The shooting of Nicole has been going on in Vancouver since October 23rd November 7, 2019 will come to German cinemas. What Anna Kendrick looks like as Santa’s daughter, she herself has over Instagram reveals:

Sweet as sugar, isn’t it?

Miss undercover-Author Marc Lawrence wrote the script for the film and directs it. After he already A boss to fall in love with, Right in the heart, Did you hear that about the Morgans? and How do you spell love? staged, will Nicole his first film that Hugh Grant will not star in. Kendrick gets male support in Nicole from Billy Eichner (“Parks and Recreation”) and Bill Hader (Dating Queen). Also plays an Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine in the film the elf Polly, who was once Nicole’s nanny. A Disney Christmas film that will be released in cinemas shortly before the festive season? This can only be a big hit. Above all, I hope that the film about Santa’s daughter will be much better than the one about Santa’s brother (Fred Claus with Vince Vaughn).