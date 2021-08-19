Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Another round in the custody battle

The custody battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continues. There are doubts about the judge’s impartiality, so he must now resign. Jolie had questioned its neutrality.

At the end of May, Brad Pitt (57) won a legal battle with Angelina Jolie (46) over their children. A private judge had stated that the two divorced actors should share custody. However, an appeals court has now decided that the responsible judge will be dismissed after Jolie’s application. Several US media reports, including People magazine, unanimously.

He is accused of not having sufficiently disclosed a business relationship with Pitt’s attorneys, which could lead to doubts about the judge’s impartiality. He had already divorced the former couple in a divided divorce proceedings in 2019, but Jolie and Pitt could now be at the very beginning of the dispute over custody.









What’s next?



A Pitts spokesman explains to the magazine that the current decision is purely a technical procedural issue and that the facts have not changed. There is a large body of evidence to show that the judge and several experts who testified came to a conclusion that was in the best interests of the children. So far there has been no comment from Jolie’s camp.





According to the judge’s decision in May, the two actors should share custody of the underage children Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), Vivienne and Knox (each 13) 50/50. The 19-year-old Maddox was already no longer part of the custody dispute. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been a couple since 2005 and have been married since 2014. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce.

