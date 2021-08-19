Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsAmanda Seyfried: Oscar Tips
News

Amanda Seyfried: Oscar Tips

By Arjun Sethi
0
49




Did you know already…

Britney Spears: Your therapy against Corona

Amanda Seyfried prefers to spend the Oscar ceremony backstage.
The 35-year-old actress could win the prestigious Best Supporting Actress award for her role in ‘Mank’ this year. Instead of spending the awards ceremony between Hollywood megastars in the hall, Amanda prefers to watch behind the scenes. She told Vogue: “At the Oscars, I just hang out backstage for the whole ceremony when I have to give an award. I eat the food there and watch the people going in and out of Oscars. Sitting in the hall isn’t fun, it’s much better backstage. “

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ Actress also spoke to the magazine about her great role models: Hollywood legend Judy Garland is at the top of the list. Amanda says: “Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’. Judy Garland, because she was a singer. Judy Garland for any reason. ” Her first crush, on the other hand, was of course none other than Leonardo DiCaprio: “I was born in 1985, so my teen crush was of course Leo.”




You will also be interested in that

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan begin their “era of visibility”

Harry Styles doesn’t want to publish any music at first

Heidi Klum defends her fried spaghetti recipe



Previous articleJPMorgan Shuts Down Bitcoin Miner Accounts From Investing.com
Next articleXRP cryptocurrency worth $ 5 soon? From Investing.com
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv