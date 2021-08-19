Amanda Seyfried: Oscar Tips

Did you know already… Britney Spears: Your therapy against Corona

Amanda Seyfried prefers to spend the Oscar ceremony backstage.

The 35-year-old actress could win the prestigious Best Supporting Actress award for her role in ‘Mank’ this year. Instead of spending the awards ceremony between Hollywood megastars in the hall, Amanda prefers to watch behind the scenes. She told Vogue: “At the Oscars, I just hang out backstage for the whole ceremony when I have to give an award. I eat the food there and watch the people going in and out of Oscars. Sitting in the hall isn’t fun, it’s much better backstage. “

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ Actress also spoke to the magazine about her great role models: Hollywood legend Judy Garland is at the top of the list. Amanda says: “Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’. Judy Garland, because she was a singer. Judy Garland for any reason. ” Her first crush, on the other hand, was of course none other than Leonardo DiCaprio: “I was born in 1985, so my teen crush was of course Leo.”







