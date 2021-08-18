She thought she could ice skate

The 34-year-old plays Santa’s daughter in the Disney Christmas film and for this role it was also intended that Anna can move on the ice. She thought this would not be a problem for her and assured director Marc Lawrence that she was a good ice skater. However, Anna dared to step on thin ice, because: Her skills were not as good as she thought she remembered from her childhood. When she went on the ice, she was bitterly disappointed.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress revealed to ‘Collider’: “We had a white Christmas and I was going to ice-skate – there is a pond near my house that I would stomp over and ice-skate to. I really had to ice-skate for this movie and thought, ‘Well, I skated a little pond when I was a kid,’ so I was sure it was going to be like riding a bike. It wasn’t like riding a bike. I definitely looked like that as if Bambi learned to walk in the first few hours. “

However, the actress learned it again quite quickly and now even misses not being able to skate regularly. “Now I kind of miss it because I could just drive over to the director and ask a question and then drive back. It’s really a much more efficient method of transportation,” jokes Anna.