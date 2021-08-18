Selena Gomez mutates into a pin-up girl for the BLACKPINK collaboration

On Friday, August 28th, 2020, Gomez will release her new single, which was created in collaboration with the girls from BLACKPINK. In addition, she was already teaing on the accompanying music video and knocking out all her fans.

Collaboration confirmed

The prayers were finally answered: Selena Gomez was able to bag a collaboration with the incredibly successful girl group BLACKPINK from South Korea. On August 28, 2020, the prank will be released, named “Ice Cream” and appear on the first Korean album by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Many other details have not yet been published at the editorial time, but their fans can barely hold their own with joy.

And on August 28th the single comes from #BLACKPINK me Selena Gomez out !! I’m so happy – Mochi (@MagistraMizu) August 21, 2020

And of course the five girls stepped up a gear just a few hours before the official drop. The first teaser of the “Ice Cream” collaboration was uploaded in which the American musician is not only driving the ice cream van, but has also mutated into a hot pin-up girl.









Selena Gomez is trending # 1 WORLDWIDE on Twitter #Ice cream pic.twitter.com/Ct4l9yWTm5 – Selena Gomez HQ (@ SelenaHQ2) August 27, 2020

The official teaser of the collaboration, which was presented late Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020, has already received over seven million clicks on YouTube. Will Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK once again blow up the internet when their collaboration officially drops?

Most recently, the girls from South Korea were able to set a world record with their video for “How You Like That”, which was clicked over 86.3 million times within the first 24 hours. On August 22, 2020, this milestone was exceeded by her colleagues from the K-pop group BTS. The visualization of the seven guys generated an unbelievable 101.1 million clicks on the first day. Can Sel, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa get their fans to format themselves and watch the clip more often ?!

We are excited!