“Rogue Hunter” raffle: Megan Fox takes action

03/22/2021 9:45 p.m.

What happens when “Tyler Rake: Extraction” meets “Predator” and Megan Fox appears as a tough mercenary in a breathless firework of action, shows the spectacle “Rogue Hunter”.

“Rogue Hunter” is a production by MJ Bassett, best known for the video game adaptation “Silent Hill: Revelation” or the action series “Strike Back”. In the film, she succeeds in presenting a personal concern, namely the fight against the extermination of endangered species, in the guise of a brilliant action thriller.

The cast with Hollywood star Megan Fox (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), who can be seen in an action-heavy leading role again after a long period of time, and “Strike Back” swordsman Philip Winchester, who take on any opponent as tough mercenaries , make for wonderful pictures.

This is what “Rogue Hunter” is all about

When the mercenary Samantha (Megan Fox) and her team rescue the kidnapped daughter of a governor from the clutches of African terrorists, everything initially looks like a routine job for the experienced professionals. But the head of the kidnappers Zalaam and his men immediately follow their heels and a dramatic chase begins, which leads Samantha’s mercenary troops to an abandoned farm.









The team soon realizes that the site was previously used by poachers to raise lions that were sold to trophy hunters and animal dealers – and that not all lions have left the farm. On the run from the terrorists and the most dangerous predator in Africa, the soldiers understand how quickly humans can get to the end of the food chain when hunters suddenly become the hunted …

