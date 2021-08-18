Wednesday, August 18, 2021
“Rogue Hunter” raffle: Megan Fox takes action

By Arjun Sethi
SquareOne Entertainment

03/22/2021 9:45 p.m.

What happens when “Tyler Rake: Extraction” meets “Predator” and Megan Fox appears as a tough mercenary in a breathless firework of action, shows the spectacle “Rogue Hunter”.

“Rogue Hunter” is a production by MJ Bassett, best known for the video game adaptation “Silent Hill: Revelation” or the action series “Strike Back”. In the film, she succeeds in presenting a personal concern, namely the fight against the extermination of endangered species, in the guise of a brilliant action thriller.

The cast with Hollywood star Megan Fox (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), who can be seen in an action-heavy leading role again after a long period of time, and “Strike Back” swordsman Philip Winchester, who take on any opponent as tough mercenaries , make for wonderful pictures.



