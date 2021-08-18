Rare pictures: Mila Kunis out and about with son Dimitri

Mila Kunis (36) and Ashton Kutcher (41) strictly keep their family life out of the public eye. After their wedding four years ago, the two Hollywood stars had two children together: But unlike many other celebrity parents, you never get to see daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri on their famous dad’s social media channels – Mila is not even represented on Instagram and Co. But now the latest paparazzi recordings give a little family update: Dimitri has grown up!

Some photographers took the picture Mila and their offspring on Tuesday while strolling in Beverly Hills – apparently they have run the last errands for the upcoming Thanksgiving festival next Thursday. For shopping, the actress slipped into a relaxed baggy look, while she tucked her son into a cute blue college jacket. What is particularly cute about the recordings: so that he doesn’t get away from her, mom has to hold her pants by the hood! The two-year-old, who is up to his mother’s waist, is evidently quite nimble on his feet by now.

The two actors have long been considered the absolute dream couple in Hollywood. A few months ago, Mila finally revealed when she and Ashton fell in love: Unlike most people think, it wasn’t on the set of “The Wild Seventies, but years later!” “I made a movie called ‘Friends With Benefits’. It made a movie that was very similar to mine and was called ‘Friendship Plus’,” she recalled WTF Marc Maron Podcast return. They would then have simply acted out their roles privately.









advertisement

Mila Kunis in Beverly Hills

advertisement

Mila Kunis and her son Dimitri in Beverly Hills

advertisement

Mila Kunis, Wyatt, Ashton and Dimitri Kutcher in June 2018 in Los Angeles

1250 Sure, she does that a lot. 80 No – the pictures really surprised me!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz