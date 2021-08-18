Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Dogecoin cryptocurrency: Sponsor in the Premier League

By Hasan Sheikh
Dogecoin: cryptocurrency becomes sponsor in the Premier League


The famous dog head of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin now adorns the jerseys of the Premier League team Walford FC.

Photo: Getty Images / Yuriko Naka

Dogecoin conquers English football. The “Very Wow” crypto currency is now emblazoned on the jersey of the first division club Watford FC.

With the promotion to the premier class, Watford FC also needs a new sponsor. That is why the yellow jersey now adorns the Shiba Inu Dogecoin cryptocurrency.


Dogecoin cryptocurrency conquers sport

It’s not Dogecoin’s only PR gag. The cryptocurrency has already entered the racing business, showing that the digital means of payment is of social relevance.

The sponsorship with Dogecoin came about through the sports betting provider stake.com, which has become a supporter of the new first division club Watford FC.



Dogecoin as a bet

According to t3n, the cooperation between Dogecoin and stake.com is no coincidence. The portal now also accepts the cryptocurrency as a bet. As coindesk reports, the deal was worth the equivalent of $ 970,000 to stake.com.

The Premier League is considered to be the most lucrative football league in the world. So it’s no wonder that the Dogecoin wants to draw attention to itself with this PR campaign.

Source: coindesk, t3n digital pioneers, Twitter / Dogecoin, The Drive,

Hasan Sheikh
