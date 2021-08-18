Wednesday, August 18, 2021
HomeNewsAnne Hathaway & Jared Leto: lead actors in new Apple series
News

Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto: lead actors in new Apple series

By Arjun Sethi
0
70




Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto
Leading actor in the new Apple series

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will be "WeWork"-Founders play

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will play “WeWork” founders

© [M] Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Tinseltown / shutterstock.com

The story of a start-up becomes series material for Apple TV +. Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will star.




More star power for Apple TV +: As the streaming service has announced, Anne Hathaway (38) and Jared Leto (49) have been signed up for the new series “WeCrashed”. According to the industry journal “The Hollywood Reporter”, the eight episode drama is based on the successful podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork”.

Leto will slip into the role of “WeWork” founder Adam Neumann (42). Hathaway is said to embody his wife and co-founder of the company, Rebekah Neumann (42). The Apple original series, like “Lessons in Chemistry” with “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson (31), is being produced in the recently opened Apple Studios.

According to Apple, the series is about the rise and fall of the start-up “WeWork”, a US company that offers, among other things, office space for the self-employed and companies. The company was criticized for the first time in 2011 for refined balance sheets. A planned IPO was postponed in 2019.

CodeList


Previous articleBinance declares war on money laundering – former tax investigator as a secret weapon
Next articleCardano price prognosis: ADA / USD threatens lightning-like correction movement
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv