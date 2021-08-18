Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto: lead actors in new Apple series

The story of a start-up becomes series material for Apple TV +. Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will star.







More star power for Apple TV +: As the streaming service has announced, Anne Hathaway (38) and Jared Leto (49) have been signed up for the new series “WeCrashed”. According to the industry journal “The Hollywood Reporter”, the eight episode drama is based on the successful podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork”.

Leto will slip into the role of “WeWork” founder Adam Neumann (42). Hathaway is said to embody his wife and co-founder of the company, Rebekah Neumann (42). The Apple original series, like “Lessons in Chemistry” with “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson (31), is being produced in the recently opened Apple Studios.

According to Apple, the series is about the rise and fall of the start-up “WeWork”, a US company that offers, among other things, office space for the self-employed and companies. The company was criticized for the first time in 2011 for refined balance sheets. A planned IPO was postponed in 2019.

CodeList